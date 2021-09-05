By Rick Cawley
For the Review
After a tough 22-18 opening day loss at the hands of Neumann-Goretti, Roman Catholic was looking for a little payback at Bonner-Prendie this past Friday, but it was not to be.
The Friars scored a heartbreaking TD with 37 seconds remaining on a Shane Mulholland to David Washington hook-up, after Roman had fought tooth and nail to go in front 7-6 in the 2nd half. Trailing 6-0, Roman saw its fortunes change after a clutch interception and run back by Wissahickon Braves alum, Mike Preston.
The pick gave new life to Roman as they marched downfield and saw Mao Howell's TD scamper and Ndori Jeack's extra point put them ahead. But a long punt return by B-P's workhorse running back, Mason Peterson, put them on Roman's doorstep in the closing minutes and Roman was unable to stop the fired-up Friars down the stretch.
Roman will look to see their fortunes change Friday nite at Espiscopal Academy.