By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roman Rugby Team hosted a round robin tournament recently at Arrow Field. The Purple & Gold came away with two wins out of 3 against some stiff competition. After falling in the first mini-game to Bishop Shanahan 10-5, Roman rebounded with a solid 10-5 victory over Montgomery/Bucks and finished up by tossing 5-0 shutout over Hempfield. The Roman team sports several athletes who grew up playing in the 21st Ward including those who put points up on the board . Dan Sparacino converted two trys (the rugby equivalent of a TD worth 5 points) while James Kuneck and Jason Russ had one each to pace the Roman attack. The Roman team is helmed by Roxborough native Fred Koniecki with assistance from homegrown Roman Alum Cole Wiggins.