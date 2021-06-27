By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough Rebels U10 travel team scored 12 runs in the 1st inning enroute to a 14-1 drubbing of Upper Merion in a recent tournament game at Wentz Run Park in Blue Bell. The Rebels sent 16 batters to the plate in the 1st to blow the game open early. Michael Kingston shut down the Upper Merion offense as the Rebels coasted the rest of the way. The Rebels squad consists of Jake Vukas, Larry Markey, Michael Kingston, Joey Omlor, Evan Hliwski, Vinny Rizzo, Ryan McGaughey, Chance Hochstuhl, David Cupchak, Gavin Humphries and Chenz Sannicandro. The team is coached by Bill McGaughey with able assistance from Dave Cupchak, Tommy Hicks and Larry Markey.