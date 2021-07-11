By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough Rebels U12 travel team broke even with a respectable 2-2 mark during a recent state tournament in Kimberton.The squad more than held their own against stiff competition in the weekend event outside Phoenixville. The team consists of Mike Iacovelli, Cole Curran, Riley Rumsey, Nate Butler, Chris Costa, Rocco Rizzo, Kevin Ambs, Cole Reilly, Nate Lewis, Sean Simonds, Ryan Hemighaus, Maxx Byrne, and Jayden DeLaRosa. The team is skippered By Matt Rizzo, with able support from Bill Rizzo, Roger Gordon, Charlie Hart, and Lance Butler.