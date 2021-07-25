By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough Rebels U14 squad recently squashed Haverford 11-1 during a tournament in Aston. The Rebels coasted to victory behind top-notch pitching from Chris Cavalcante and Drew Mulligan, as well as timely hitting throughout their lineup. The Rebels, who finished the tournament a respectable 2-2, are made up of Joey O'Brien, Dom Sannicandro, John Nicolucci, Chris Cavalcante, Ryan Barbaro, Jake Rauscher, Dylan D'Alicandro, Drew Mulligan, Joey Markey, Aaron Barnes, Dylan Burns, Chris Kingkiner, Michael Maag, Mike Green, Keith Samarco, Finn Whittle, Jahaziel Rodriguez, and Charlie Whitlock.The team is helmed by Brian Sannicandro with A-one support from Nick Boyle and Jimmy Stinsman.