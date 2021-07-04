By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough Rebels U7 travel team is making quick progress in its first year of play. The recently finished with a 2-1 mark in a weekend tournament in Cinnaminson N.J. The Rebels just missed making it to the championship round on a runs scored tie-breaker. The team consists of Ryan Babcock, Jackson Campbell, Ryan Thomas, Brady Tarsiewicz, Cam Bishop, Blake Fahringer, Ryan Daley, Jack Durkin, Gianna Rosley, Eric Durante, Andrew O'Hara, Beckett Henry, and Maddie Spinks. They are helmed by Nick Rosley with capable support from Joe Spinks, Bob Campbell, and Bill Fahringer. They will be back in action this weekend in Delran.