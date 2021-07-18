By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough Rebels U8 team recently qualified for the State Tournament held in Pennsbury. However, the Rebels faced stiff in the tournament and were not able to advance. The U8 team consists of Charlie Abrams, Nolan Fitzgerald, Braxton Yoder, Shane Guano, Jake Pownall, Maxx Bingham, Michael Breen, Rocco Remolde, Danny Renn, Austin Morgan, Bobby Dougherty, Brayden Baranich, Lucas Costa. The Rebels U8 are coached by Joe Gratzinger, Tim Breen, Mick Hannum, Steve Herbetko, Dave Pownall, and Pat Guano.