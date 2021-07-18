By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough Rebels U9 team topped the Mt. Airy Stars 7-6 recently in comeback fashion. Trailing 6-3 in the home 5th, the Rebels eked out a 4 spot capped off by a two out hit by Roman Evans to forge ahead. Evans' hit earned him a "W" on the mound as well, with Royal Spurlark nailing down the save for the home Rebels. The Rebels U9 team features Luke Kebler, Matt Curran, Roman Evans, Royal Spurlark, Nathan Comia, Luke Brighters, Jocelyn Loughlin, Jesse Juhline, Reggie Banks, Dash Henry, Auggie DiStefano, and Wes Lewis. Gus DiStefano is the skipper with capable help from Royal Spurlark and Andrew Comia.