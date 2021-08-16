By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough United fall soccer season is just around the corner and
teams have been busy with pre-season workouts. The organization, which
combined the Indians and Houston programs a few years back, has seen
its program growing in leaps and bounds. As many as 16 age-group
squads could be hitting the field this September. A futsal tournament
is scheduled for August 28 at Houston Playground and promises to be a
real shindig.
Here are some shots from recent girl's practices (of course, the boy's
teams will get their turn too).