By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough United U 10 boys soccer team heads into new territory for the Fall '21 season. After two seasons of unbridled success, including a stint as Phila. Parks & Recreation champions, the U10 boys will be broken into two groups for the upcoming season. A surge in numbers necessitated the change. One group will play in the Inter-County Soccer League, while the other will continue to compete in the PPR division. The coaching staff consists of Dan Renn, Paolo Gambaro, Mick Hannum, and Tim Breen.