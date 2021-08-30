By Rick Cawley

For the Review

The Roxborough United U 10 boys soccer team heads into new territory for the Fall '21 season. After two seasons of unbridled success, including a stint as Phila. Parks & Recreation champions, the U10 boys will be broken into two groups for the upcoming season. A surge in numbers necessitated the change. One group will play in the Inter-County Soccer League, while the other will continue to compete in the PPR division. The coaching staff consists of Dan Renn, Paolo Gambaro, Mick Hannum, and Tim Breen.

 

Tags

comments powered by Disqus