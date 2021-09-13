By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough United U10 Force will be a force to be reckoned with this season, but game #1 will be one to forget. The short-handed Force took an 8-0 thumping at the hands of the Samuel Rec. Center in their season opener. Two of their big guns, Danny Renn and Michael Breen, were unavailable for the contest, and fleet-footed striker Louie Giffear took ill early in the game, leaving the Force without subs for most of the contest. The Force hope to rebound at full strength in their next contest.