By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough United U8 Tornadoes closed out the Spring season with an impressive 8-0 shutout over the visiting Fishtown Pack. Nolan Fitzgerald and Jake Trainor combined to keep Fishtown out of their nets. There was plenty of firepower as both Caden McGill and Nolan Fitzgerald netted two goals each. Tyler Humphries, Michael Cross, Vincent Tarducci, and Cameron Platt all chipped in with one goal apiece. Tarducci and Humphries' goals were their first of the season. Justin Harrell did an outstanding job coaching the youngsters in soccer fundamentals and getting quality playing time for each of his players.