By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough United U9 Force started off the Spring outdoor season with a 4-2 victory over the visiting Fishtown Kixx. The Force had to come from behind twice to overtake the Kixx. Elsie Wilson netted two game tying goals while Annika Kabinoff booted home the game winner. Kat Rabik drilled home an insurance goal late in the game. McKayla Kurtz was outstanding in goal allowing only two goals to a strong Kixx attack. The RU girls are coached by Frank Kabinoff with assistance from Neil Wilson.