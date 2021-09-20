By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough United U9 Girls Steel Force ran into a tough Torresdale team on opening day and suffered a 7-4 loss. Roxborough jumped out to an early lead on goals by Grace Morgan, Eden Juhline, and Maddie Horton, but the Torresdale gals came storming back to take control of the game and seal their victory. The Roxborough team is helmed by Coach Amanda, with coaches Chris, Jonah, and Major providing on-board help. The Steel Force will do battle with Fishtown at home this Sunday at noon.