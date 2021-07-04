By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education held their 1st public event since the pandemic shutdowns in March 2020 by unveiling the newest shining star on their grounds entitled Al Mudhif -A Confluence.
A crowd of more than 200 attended the grand opening which featured guest speakers, special presentations, and an up close experience inside the mudhif. As Director Mike Weilbacher so elegantly described in a recent Review issue for his Natural Selections posting, the mudhif, constructed out of reed grasses (phragmites), is the 1st one ever built outside Iraq.
The brainchild behind the endeavor was Iraqi emigree and designer Yaroub Al-Obaidi along with Seattle-based environmental artist, Sarah Kavage. The two, along with Center staff and volunteers harvested the non-native phragmites from the Center’s grounds, the Upper Roxborough Reservoir, and the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge. The volunteers included Iraqi immigrants and some veterans who spent time serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.
In his opening remarks, Weilbacher expressed his gratitude that so many people had registered for the event and for the chance to finally engage with supporters in a non-Zoom format. He offered an overview of the Center’s programming, including the pre-school curriculum designed to groom youngsters to be future environmental stewards. He mentioned the Center’s plans to utilize the mudhif guesthouse as a metaphysical healing mecca down the road.
Director of Environmental Art, Tina Plokarz, did a splendid job as emcee, introducing the wide array of presentations, including the 1st speaker, Sarah Kavage. Kavage spoke of the many environmentally themed art projects that she has undertaken, known collectively as “Water Spirit,” and the enormous amount of work that has been somewhat overwhelming at times. She expressed how fortunate she was to be able to work with like minded individuals, such as Al-Obaidi and the Center’s staff, to accomplish her ambitious goals.
Trinity Norwood, from the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation, spoke of the importance of recognizing and honoring her ancestors and the indigenous lands on which our community is built.
Tchin, a Native American storyteller, kept the audience mesmerized as he weaved whimsical folk tales that spoke to our true human nature. For an encore, he played various incarnations of traditional Indian flutes, including one using only his nose to generate air flow.
Chaplain Christopher Antal from Veterans Dept. offered up a heartfelt blessing and conducted a deeply moving exercise where people could tie pieces of ribbon to a string to symbolize the lives of those lost to the ravages of war.
As a DJ spun tunes and attendees got to partake of the generous array of refreshments (including some delicious falafels), the mudhif was made available for each person to spend a few minutes to experience its spiritual ambiance. The experience only heightened the peaceful vibe that had been present for the entire evening and cast an aura of healing that the constructers of the mudhif and the Center’s staff can derive satisfaction for bringing this unique edifice into our back yard.