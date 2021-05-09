By Rick Cawley
For the Review
March 2020. Many of us will look back at that date and remember it as the time when we started taking this COVID-19 seriously, perhaps unaware of the profound ways that it would affect our lives economically, socially and emotionally in the year ahead.
March 2020 was also a time that Maureen Fitzpatrick Stoffere received a diagnosis from her oncologist that she had been dreading for years in the back of her mind. Stoffere, a mother of five ( Matthew, Nicholas, Christopher, Jonathan, and Alexandra), had battled Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (cancer that has spread to surrounding breast tissues ) back in 2012. After seven years in remission, she got another sucker punch to the gut that would shake her world once again. Test results had confirmed that she now had Stage 4 Metatastic Breast Cancer.
Some believe that there’s a “silver lining” in even the most dire of circumstances if you just look hard enough. Maureen Stoffere, with incomparable inner strength and grit, has found that proverbial silver lining and then some. She has taken what would have been a knock-out blow to many and found a way to help benefit the families of those hit hard financially trying to keep their heads above water while undergoing cancer treatments.
It is her intent to utilize a non-profit organization that was created in her honor to raise revenue that can be given directly to families in our community that are feeling the financial drain of dealing with the many incidentals that can overtax an individual whose family may be feeling the pinch caused by the many unexpected expenses that accompany cancer treatments.
The “Steppin’ With Stoffere” was the brainchild of her children who wanted to honor their mother with a pro-active cause that would not only benefit their mom psychologically, but also be one that would have a direct positive influence on the well-being of others going through similar struggles.
Stoffere has been the direct beneficiary of the “reap what you sow” doctrine. The career Phila. School District teacher, who had to stop working at the Bryant Promise Academy following her 2020 diagnosis, has been a caretaker for family and friends in the community for decades, always putting other first. She feels most gratified when tending her family and two grandchildren (Christopher 3, and Ryann, 9 months).
Stoffere feels that the lockdowns in 2020 were somewhat ironically beneficial to her peace of mind as it came at a time when she needed the closeness of her family the most. She thrives when she gets to cater to the needs of others, no more so than the few days a week when she gets to play Momo to her grandchildren. She says that she “just loves having the kids around. It gives me something to focus on.”
The golf outing to raise funds for the Steppin’ With Stoffere cause was mostly spearheaded by son Nick, who did most of the groundwork of organizing the event. Rich Ennis, the owner of the Rook restaurant in Manayunk, was also invaluable in helping with the logistics of planning and carrying out the nuts and bolts of the outing.
The popularity of the event grew so large through social media and word of mouth, that many would be-golfers had to be put on a waiting list. In all over 100 golfers took to the links at the 1912 Country Club in Plymouth Meeting. The somewhat rainy conditions did little to deter the enthusiasm and spirit of the players who took to the course. Some of the golfers who missed the cutoff came out anyway to volunteer their services in whatever capacity they would be needed.
In addition to local businesses rallying to support the event, a huge chunk of donations came in through various contests (longest drive, closest to pin, longest putt, etc.) and raffles that were enormously lucrative in generating additional funding for the foundation.
Maureen Stoffere was overwhelmed by the generosity and outpouring of affection directed her way. She was especially moved by the wreath of flowers on the 10th hole aptly named “Maureen’s Circle of Love.” Many of her friends and loved ones who had not seen her in a year because of Covid restrictions, but had been recently vaccinated, came out in force to surprise her.
Stoffere expressed how touched she was by the display of affection. “it was an incredible day with so much love. I was so humbled by the amount of participation. This was put together by my children in less than 2 months and it was such a success.”
Daughter Alexandra summed up the sentiments of her siblings by saying that “we wanted to create an event in honor of our mother, who means so much to so many, by bringing the neighborhood together for this special day. Her supporters exceeded all of our expectations and we’ll forever be grateful.”
The Steppin’ With Stoffere is close to issuing their first payout to a family that will assuredly be eternally grateful for receiving a helping hand in a time of need. Meanwhile, Stoffere goes about her days with the resolve to live each one to the fullest. She continues with her therapy medications with the same positive outlook and steely determination that has gotten her through tough times in the past.
With husband Chris steadfastly by her side and her adoring children and daughter-in-law Brittany forming a nearly impenetrable fortification of love and support, half the battle is already won. Adding to the equation is a lifeboat full of relatives and stalwart friends who would go to the ends of the earth for her.
The Steppin’With Stoffere foundation is near and dear to Maureen’s heart and gives her the ultimate satisfaction of helping other families to overcome the challenges and hardships that come with cancer treatments. For those who would like to assist Stoffere with her cause you can use this link to their webpage: http://steppinwithstoffere.wixsite.com/website.