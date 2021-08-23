By Rick Cawley
For the Review
There weren’t too many things from 2020 that will be remembered in a positive vein. That would include summer camps. Summer camps are supposed to be an escape for kids from the real world and the rigorous schedules of the school year. Make new friends or reacquaint with old ones.
However, summer camps from the year people would like to forget, pretty much had all the same Draconian-like safety precautions that have guided us through the pandemic. Wearing a mask on a hot July day or having to social distance in an environment that screams for closeness and camaraderie is not a recipe that kids would typically find gratifying.
The camps in our area run through the Phila. Parks and Recreation (Houston, McDevitt, Kendrick, and Hillside) all made do and did their best they could under the conditions to provide a meaningful experience for their campers. With water activities shut down and directives to maximize social distancing, camp staff had to be especially creative in providing activities that fit the bill, but also would left campers wanting to come back the next day.
With the easing of restrictions this summer and the reopening of pools at Kendrick and Hillside, camp staff were given much more flexibility in providing something closer to a normal camp experience. The limitations on the number of campers permitted at each site were eased from 2020, when only a fraction of the usual number of campers were permitted to sign up and many would-be campers had to be turned away. Bad news if you’re a parent with elementary-age children.
Although masks had to be worn for indoor activities, they were optional outdoors. Youngsters had less fears about congregating in games and relays with the typical camp bonding with peers now allowed to sit in the front seat once again.
While camp directors (Shane Martin-Kendrick, Dawn Lacy-McDevitt, Brielle Harvey-Hillside, Betsy Henninger and Joyce Clugston-Houston) and camp staff still had to be conscious of virus spreading and follow protocols, it was a much more relaxing atmosphere in 2021.
With viral spread increasing once again and safety restrictions creeping back into vogue, youngsters will be returning to the classrooms soon with an increasing aura of uncertainty. But for the summer of ’21, many of our local youth got a taste of pre-Covid freedom. As Kendrick’s Shane Martin looked back at the conclusion of camp, he exuberantly proclaimed “Summer Camp 2021 … you were a blast!”