By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The 21st Ward Tigers rallied to top the Fightin'Irish 9-6 to capture the 2021 Pee Wee championship. The Tigers fell behind the Irish 6-5, but tacked on a 4 spot in the bottom of the 5th to take the lead and held on to seal the win. Maryn Young scored the eventual winning run and fired heat from the mound to keep the Irish hitters off balance. Kadence Polite and Avery Stopani reached base three times each and Sophia Woltman scored twice to pace the Tigers offense.Lyla Vadino, Ava Casino, and Isla Kirsch had three hits each to lead the Irish attack. The winning Tigers team consisted of Zoe McElvenney, Jordyn Kelly, Kadence Polite, Maryn Young, Morgan Schmidt, Audrey Balascak, Avery Stopani, Morgan Monahan, Carleigh Taylor, Aaliyah Kingston, Sophia Woltman, and Jaycee Doroba. The champion Tigers were coached By Jenn Malloy, with valuable assistance from Joe McElvenney and Tina Young.