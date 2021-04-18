By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The 21st Ward Softball season opened with the Tigers topping the Hurricanes 2-0 in Pee Wee action. The game had to be pushed back a few hours due to heavy rains the previous night while the girls were anxious to take the field, many for the first time.There were plenty of first game butterflies until the girls eased into the flow of the game. The young ladies, who hit off a spring loaded pitching machine, were following strict mask protocols on the field but the young athletes didn't let that dampen their enthusiasm.