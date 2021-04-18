By Rick Cawley
For the Review
What was otherwise a dreary Saturday Spring day was made a little brighter thanks to volunteers from the Upper Rox. Civic Assn. that came out to put a dent in a notorious trash hot spot in Andorra. The endeavor was part of a city wide Clean Up Day to help beautify its local parks and public access areas.
The crew of hearty workers was spearheaded by URCA President Rich Giordano, who sees the triangle area between Bells Mill and Manatawna bordering Old Line Rd. and Lykens Lane as a blight on the aesthetic sense of beauty that generally is associated with our community.
Besides Giordano, the clean up party included Carmel and Tom Stone, Lane Hartill, Lou Gutzait, Kathy Conklin, and Josh Cohen, who is Councilman Curtis Jones Jr.’s Chief of Staff.
There was the usual amount wind-blown debris that collects along the side of roadways, but there was also an abundance of articles that were purposely dumped or thrown deep into the wooded expanse near the Roxborough Market Square shopping area.
Giordano believes that a small group of dedicated stewards, who would provide a routine clean up and monitor dumping violators, would go a long way to maintaining a pleasing landscape in the busy traffic corridors that border the area.