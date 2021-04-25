By Rick Cawley
For the Revew
Volunteers from the Friends of Leverington Cemetery recently teamed up with the Andorra Kids group to add a touch of color to the pre-Civil War burial grounds on a gorgeous Spring day. The call to action was spearheaded by Nancy Fetsurka of the Friends of Leverington Cemetery and Andorra Kids administrator Sharon Schultz.
Along with the planting of dozens of daffodils donated by John Lynch of the Secret Garden along the fence and in tomb cradles, the work force of 30 avid volunteers cleared weeds from grave stones and filled eight large trash bags of debris from the grounds. The trash bags were hauled away courtesy of Eddie’s Landscaping.
Some of the volunteers undertook the painting of a utility shed, while a few other helped raise a few dozen grave markers that had been toppled by a vandalism. What they were not able to do is to fix the countless other gravestones that are larger in size that had been pushed off of their bases and will require heavy machinery and a sophisticated bonding process to restore them to their rightful resting places. Many others have broken into pieces and will require some intensive restoration.
Virginia Buchanan of the Andorra Kids was one of the volunteers who adopted one of the gravesite cradles to take care of. She shared her perspective by noting that ”we love where we live and will do whatever it takes to help our community. It makes me angry to see that our cemetery constantly being vandalized.” By adopting a gravesite, she hopes her relatively small contribution will help make a big difference in the upkeep of the grounds by pledging that she “will continue to make sure it is taken care of by weeding around the area and planting flowers.”
Sharon Schultz was grateful to have been a part of the beautification experience. She stated that “it was a pleasure for the Andorra Kids to pitch in and assist in this vital initiative.” Down the road she promised that “you can count on us to be there for the next cleanup.”
It was heartening to see several motorists who were passing by make an impromptu entrance into the cemetery. Some dipped into their pockets to make on the spot donations while a few other joined the fray by clearing weeds or unearthing some gravestones that had been covered over by Mother Nature.
Randi Mautz, whose family has overseen operations at the cemetery from the '40s, was ecstatic about the turnout. “I am so excited and thankful for all the enthusiasm and how thankful everyone was to see the work they had done.”
However, she lamented about the damage that has been done to the tombstones and the amount of funding that would be needed to bring the burial grounds back to its former glory. Updated fencing, proper lighting, and security cameras would go a long way to protecting this historic property. She added that “the neighborhood is passionate about the cemetery, but we just don’t have the funds for a project of this magnitude.”
Mautz has started a “Go Fund Me” and donations have begun to pour in, so there is a flicker of hope that this centuries old landmark can once again become a source of pride in our community. For those interested in contributing to the restoration process, this is the Go Fund Me link: gf.me/u/zi5s64.