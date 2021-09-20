The East Falls Historical Society presents a Walking Tour: THE OLD “FALLS VILLAGE.” The Core of East Falls, created and led by Nancy Pontone and Steven Peitzman. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10 a.m.
$15 Admission, $10 EFHS Members. (You can JOIN the EFHS at the Tour – total $25)
￼Ridge Avenue looking south toward Midvale Avenue, c. 1910
This walk will cover the nexus of the oldest part of East Falls, where the Ridge Road, Indian Queen Lane, and Midvale Avenue (formerly Mifflin Street) meet. We will cover Ridge Avenue from the 4000s to the 4100s, and up Indian Queen Lane and Midvale to the rail line. Addressing both history and architecture, we will view an 1868 fraternal hall, our modernist fire house, the site of a Woman’s Medical College clinic, a former movie theater, and houses of various ages and styles, including some grander forms of the Philadelphia row house on Ridge Avenue. We will also touch on what is no longer present, and the need for preservation of what is.
Please meet at 10:00 sharp at the Inn Yard (next to the fire station). No registration needed. The tour goes on unless the morning brings heavy rain. For more information contact Steven Peitzman at peitzmansj@gmail.com.
Rain Date will be Sunday September 26.