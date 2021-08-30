By Rick Cawley

For the Review

The Wissahickon Braves football organization is busy preparing itself

for the fall season in the Keystone State League. Early practices in

shorts and t-shirts consisted of basic agility and conditioning work

to acclimate the players for the transition to full gear and contact

drills.Players are now approaching full scrimmage mode as the nuts and

bolts of play calling ( blocking assignments, receiver routes, and

plays for running backs) are being weaved into each practice session.

Coaches will have their charges ready for the opening bell in

mid-September.

