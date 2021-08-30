By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Wissahickon Braves football organization is busy preparing itself
for the fall season in the Keystone State League. Early practices in
shorts and t-shirts consisted of basic agility and conditioning work
to acclimate the players for the transition to full gear and contact
drills.Players are now approaching full scrimmage mode as the nuts and
bolts of play calling ( blocking assignments, receiver routes, and
plays for running backs) are being weaved into each practice session.
Coaches will have their charges ready for the opening bell in
mid-September.