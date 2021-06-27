By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Yard Goats pummeled the Baysox 12-2 to capture the 21st Ward AAA title. A combination of strong pitching and hitting from top to bottom in their lineup put the 11-0-1 Yard Goats a step ahead of their opponents. Louis Heck and Charlie Abrams rapped out 3 hits with 3 runs scored apiece to pace the Yard Goats offense. Braxton Yoder and Lucas Costa each touched home twice to further the attack. Baysox Shane Guano had two hits in a losing cause. The Yard Goats squad consisted of Louis Heck, Lucas Costa, Logan Cummiskey, Austin Morgan, Ben Zagacki, Roger Ross, Mica Collins-Elabd, Max Cohen, Liam Sanuck, Jack Gillespie, Charlie Abrams, and Braxton Yoder. Chris Costa was at the helm for the Yard Goats with valuable assistance from Ty Heck, Matt Gillespie, and Mike Abrams.