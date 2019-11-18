The coolest thing is happening on Ridge Avenue right now: this wide, gnarly, bumpy tree – it looks like it belongs in a Tim Burton movie – on Ridge Avenue just east of the Roxborough Church between Port Royal and Shawmont has dropped these large softball-sized green brains on the ground.
For many, autumn is when leaves turn color. When birds fly south. When woodchucks begin hibernating. When Thanksgiving comes. All good answers. For me, autumn comes when that Osage orange tree on Ridge Avenue drops its massive green fruits – those softballs – onto the Ridge, where they all get squished by passing cars.
So what a tree is doing creating such large, weighty, pendulous fruits, especially a tree with twigs that don’t look large enough to create these softballs? Oh, it’s such a great story.
These trees are still busily creating fruits designed to attract a large extinct animal that doesn’t live in Roxborough anymore. Or the U.S. for that matter. Or even the world. The Osage orange's fruit were adapted to attract wooly mammoths and giant ground sloths, Ice Age creatures that vanished 13,000 years ago-- possibly from the warming climate, possibly from overhunting by humans.
Wait, wooly mammoths lumbering in eastern Pennsylvania? Absolutely My favorite tree grows on Ridge Avenue - and, writes Whit Bronaugh in American Forests magazine, “five species of deer or moose, two llamas, a camel, three horses, a 600-pound armadillo, two ox-like species, a 5-ton mastodon, a 6-ton woolly mammoth, and a 9-ton Columbian mammoth. Did I mention the 400-pound beaver? Before you jump into your time machine for a true North American safari, be advised that there were also scimitar-cats, American lions and sabertooths, each as big as or bigger than an African lion. There were three huge bears, including the 1,800-pound giant short-faced bear, the largest mammalian predator that ever walked the Earth.” Very different kinds of animals lived in North America at the time; Pennsylvania My favorite tree grows on Ridge Avenue – Penn’s woods, remember – looked radically different.
And the Osage orange grew then in Pennsylvania, as did several other species in its clan. But as those large herbivores disappeared from the landscape, interestingly, the range of the tree contracted, until in modern times it was no longer found in Pennsylvania, but was restricted to the Red River region of Texas and Arkansas. Only one species was left as well, its cousins disappearing along with their herbivores.
The tree is named in honor of the Native American group associated with the tree’s range. It was coveted by early Americans, as Bronaugh continues,“Indians used to travel hundreds of miles for the wood, prized as the finest for making bows. Then European settlers planted it widely as living fences, taking advantage of the tree’s ability to spread via shoots from lateral roots. But Osage orange persisted, and became widely naturalized long after the invention of barbed wire rendered them useless to farmers. The tree can now be found in 39 states and Ontario.”
So 100-plus years ago, someone in Roxborough planted this tree on Ridge Avenue – maybe as part of a living fence, as there is a line of trees extending back to the old WFLN building – and there it stands today. It also bears the strange mark of a saw cutting through it only a few feet above the ground, almost all the way through, as if someone thought of cutting it down, and either gave up – or thought otherwise. That tough tree continues popping out green globes in spite of the long scar.
Osage oranges also drop their fruit at once. (I’d hate to be sleeping under a tree when the fruit ripened!) This is a clever strategy many plants use to thwart predators-- let’s overwhelm them with numbers, and pray enough make it through to the next generation. So Osage oranges first produce a large green globe delicious enough to tempt those large herbivores to eat it. The critter then poops out the seeds somewhere else, accidentally helping disperse the plant. Then it produces hundreds of fruits at once so the mammoths don’t eat ALL the fruit, but save some for the next generation.
There’s another Osage orange growing along Hagy’s Mill Road in front of the Schuylkill Center, so as you drive along that road, look for the large brain-shaped domes lining the road, being squished by passing cars.
And the Osage orange’s fruit also explains the Kentucky coffee tree’s large beans, plus the large thorns on many trees, like honey locusts. They are not there to guard the tree against anything alive today – they are there to protect against ancient, now-extinct giants that once lumbered along Ridge Avenue.
Go check out that Osage orange on the Ridge.