As we close the books on, from the weather’s point of view, a hotter, wetter, and weirder 2019, let’s see how the year shaped up in climate history.
And let’s begin by noting that the good people of Australia – remember, it is summer Down Under – are trapped in a brutal heat wave, suffering record temperatures for the country one day and then breaking them the next. And the heat wave, combined with an epic drought, is fueling another round of vicious wildfires. While our 50-degree Christmas here in Roxborough felt a little off – “White Christmases” may become only the stuff of memory and classic movies – it is not as bad as what is happening there. And we are sadly getting used to warmer winters already.
So it’s looking like, when all is said and done, 2019 will take its place as only the second hottest year on record globally, second only to 2016. This in spite of a long, scary stretch back in the spring when the months of April, May, June, and July each set records as their warmest respective months ever in history. Global temperatures calmed only a little in the fall, so 2019 will not be the hottest year ever.
2019 is Number Two. But the five-year stretch of 2015-2019 will go down as the hottest five years ever recorded in the history of weather record keeping.
The world is undeniably warming.
Here in Roxborough, 2019 was less notable for its heat than for its rain, the city’s meteorologists offering that our rainfall was almost 6 inches above the year-end normal of 41 inches annually. At the Schuylkill Center, our staff has noted the larger number of one-inch storms these days – it seems a gentle rain is also becoming a rarity. Rainfall typically comes in monsoon-like deluges, and 1-inch storms are increasingly common.
Much of America has experienced the same conditions, rainfall rising across large swaths of the United States. This makes sense, for as the weather warms, more water evaporates up into the sky. What goes up, says the old adage, must come down, and precipitation is increasing across much of the continent. In Pennsylvania, according to Climate Central, a website run by scientists at Princeton University, there has been a 71% increase in the number of heavy downpours since 1958. Our intuitive sense watching the rain fall at the nature center is borne out by the data.
And flooding therefore becomes one of our state’s largest risks from climate change. While the Jersey shore worries about real estate vanishing under rising seas, Philadelphians are becoming more prone to flooding events.
Philadelphia, and Roxborough, is getting hotter and wetter.
The window is quickly closing on what we can do to mitigate the warming weather, and whether we here in Roxborough or people across the planet have the urgency to address this issue remains the singular question of our day.
As we tiptoe into 2020, I hope – no pray – we do.