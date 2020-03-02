It’s the first week of March and the last month of spring, and not only did we not have a white Christmas, we haven't had a white anything, just one or two light dustings way back.
Officially, some 0.3 inches of snow has fallen on our fair city, making this so far the second least snowiest winter on record. (The winter of 1972-73 was even more snowless.) NBC10’s weather blog reports that, “normally, about 18 inches of snow would have fallen in Philadelphia by now.”
Even weirder, it’s been a dry stretch this year, so a very wet 2019 has given way to a surprisingly dry 2020. We’re suddenly behind not just on snowfall, but precipitation.
My Land and Facilities staff might be happy about this, as they haven’t had to come in overnight or on a Sunday to plow our half-mile-long gravel driveway. But kids are decidedly unhappy, as they have not had any snow days – huge when you’re a kid – and hardware stores are reeling from the lack of sales of salt, shovels, snow blowers, etc.
And as I write this over last weekend, the forecast for this week is highs in the 60s for a chunk of the week, so the snowless trend is continuing into March. For now.
So what happens when March comes in like a lamb? It goes out like, what? What’s milder than even a lamb? A koala? As someone who watches the weather fiercely to worry about climate trends, I can offer this: it’s not good.
While we might be happy about the lack of snow and all the inconvenience it brings, while our travel plans have not been disrupted, while our energy costs have been kept down, while we haven’t had to run to the supermarket in a panic to stock up on eggs, milk, and bread, nature is confused. Terribly confused.
For spring is a carefully orchestrated sequence of flowers and trees awakening while birds migrate north and insects come out of hibernation. Sure, each spring is slightly warmer or colder than the one before and variation in weather patterns is completely normal, but before climate change that variation was typically within a range, and flowers, trees, birds and insects have co-evolved over thousands, even millions, of years with seasons within that range.
The first flower in a Pennsylvania forest is, oddly enough, the skunk cabbage, an extraordinary plant that grows in wet places and sends mottled purple hoods up through the ice in late February, hoods that generate heat and can actually melt ice. Inside the hood is a Sputnik-shaped ball covered with small flowers that give off a powerful smell, hence the “skunk” part of the name, a smell that attracts insects that decompose rotting flesh. Those blowflies crawl all over the Sputnik-in-a-hood, find no flesh, and head off in disgust – only to be tricked by another skunk cabbage elsewhere. And the second skunk cabbage gets pollinated.
So the plant needs the insect, a relationship duplicated in thousands of ways across food webs in forests. But what happens when the flower is out of synch with the insect? At the Schuylkill Center, skunk cabbage was up and blooming in January, one month early. Were blowflies awake then? Will it get pollinated this year?
What happens when a mother bird cannot find caterpillars to stuff down the craw of its chirping chick because caterpillars have come and gone already? What happens when the migrating shorebirds heading up from the bottom of Argentina arrive at the Delaware Bay – Mother's Day, usually – to feast on the eggs of horseshoe crabs coincidentally mating on the very beaches where the shorebirds land, and the horseshoe crabs have not yet arrived, or are long gone?
Spring was once an elegant parade of events in a wonderfully predictable sequence. Climate change has completely reshuffled the parade – with completely unknown consequences.
So yes, this may be a great year for flower watchers heading to Morris Arboretum or Longwood Garden to enjoy the early crocus show, but in forests, the rearrangement of this parade will have wildly unpredictable consequences. Except this: there will be winners and losers. And by losing, we mean extinction. We will lose birds or insects or wildflowers as the deck of spring cards becomes shuffled.
So while the Philadelphia Flower Show is in full bloom this week in Center City, the flower show happening in places like the Schuylkill Center is just starting, and we invite you down to see what may – or may not – be unfolding in these climate-crazy days.
And no, we sadly cannot use koala as the new metaphor for March; those climate-fueled fires in Australia have decimated koala populations, to the chagrin of much of the world. Like I said, in this climate-crazy world, there will be winners and losers. Let’s pray koalas – and the billion other animals who perished in those fires – can bounce back.