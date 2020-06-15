By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Well, it’s finally here! The 21st Ward Jr. Baseball & Softball League announced that it will be taking steps to salvage a summer sports season this week, albeit on a limited basis. Practices for various age levels were set to begin this week, although some of the groups had to be cancelled this season. Scheduled games will not be permitted until our area moves into the Gov. Wolf’s “Green Phase” and even then under strict protocols.
While players from I-Ball, AAA, Minor, Major and Pony as well as the softball Pee Wee and Junior levels can look forward to taking the field this summer, unfortunately, the T-Ball, Coach Pitch, Little Fillies and the 13-15 Yr. Old Softball groups will have to deal with the disappointment of a lost season. The 13-15 softball group had their season derailed by the Inter-Community Girls Softball League.
According to an email sent over the weekend from Commissioner Brian Sannicandro to parents, coaches, and the 21st Ward League community, “After thoroughly reviewing and documenting Pennsylvania, CDC, and Babe Ruth league guidelines, these decisions were made with input from our executive board, officials from Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth baseball, our advisory board, coaches, the feedback from last week’s parent survey and through collaborative discussion with outside local league administrators.”
Along with the email was a flyer that addressed the many logistical changes that would need to be initiated to ensure a safe environment for our youth to address the concerns of playing amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Some of these adjustments are the ones that have become commonplace in the “socially distancing” era, but many more would be specific to conducting ball games including the usage of equipment and minimizing the amount of player contact while in and around the playing area.
On top of that, coaches and parents would need to sign a liability waiver before their child would be permitted to take part in practices.
According to Commissioner Sannicandro, “We are committed to offering the kids a safe and fun experience playing baseball and softball.” He added that, “some of these changes may take some time adjusting to, but we are confident once the kids begin playing, we will all adapt and have a great season.”
21st Ward coach and board member Mike Rex echoed those sentiments. “The kids in this community and all over the world have learned so many life lessons in only a few months during this pandemic. They have learned that life takes twists and turns and you have to adjust." He went on to say, “What makes me really proud is that our kids were a major part in getting us back to a point where sports can return, albeit in a different way with different responsibilities to get back to the games we love. It’s time for the kids to be kids again.” Indeed.
Amid all the optimism over the start of the season, the 21st Ward Jr. League had to deal with the bad news that one of the storage containers at the Hagy’s Mill complex was broken into last week and one of their Exmark Zero-Turn lawnmowers was stolen. The mower was purchased in 2012. New mowers of the same capacity generally run between $10,000-12,000. Northwest detectives are investigating this awful crime that impacts our local youth. Please contact NW Detectives for any information on its whereabouts at 215-686-3353. If the mower is not located, the league will be forced to put together a community fundraiser to replace it.