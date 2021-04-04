By Rick Cawley
For the Review
A year ago, at this time, 21st Ward Junior League’s baseball and softball fields sat quiet and empty. No games. No practices. No loud cheers for a big hit. No sounds of children laughing. No hot dogs or pizza from the snack stand.
The unknowns associated with the COVID-19 had just start to set in. Volunteers still cared for the fields but for weeks, or even months, the community didn’t know if their children could participate in a baseball or softball season.
Fast forward a few months, and the 21st Ward Junior League began their 2020 season on July 7, 2020. It was an abbreviated season, where teams were able enjoy a summer season and a return to the field. “I’m so proud of our board, our coaches, parents, and volunteers,” said Brian Sannicandro, Commissioner. “Last year so many leagues shut down, and we found a way to play. What made last year so special was that there was no blueprint or script. We had to figure it out on the fly. Our elected board established a COVID-19 committee and we developed guidelines and protocols, implemented them, and worked tirelessly to restore some normalcy to the kid’s lives. But safety was our priority.”
To put the league’s success in 2020 into perspective, from July through November, the rec league and travel teams combined to play over 250 baseball and softball games and had zero cases.” But due to the pandemic and shortened calendar, the league did have to cancel its t-ball, coach pitch, and Little Fillies softball seasons in 2020.
“It was unfortunate having to cancel some programs, but it was the right decision,” said Sannicandro. “We were navigating into uncharted waters and felt best to be most conservative with our youngest age groups. We weren’t ready to tackle that challenge yet. Also, we surveyed parents prior to the season and those levels had the most resistance to returning to the field so soon.”
Fast forward to 2021, and the excitement of the upcoming season is building. But not without guidelines and priorities of course.
“As we prepared for the 2021 season, we prioritized two main things,” added Sannicandro. “The first was continuing our safe approach to returning to the field. The second was getting our youngest players back on the field.”
Some of the league’s COVID-19 guidelines include mask wearing on the benches, expanded bench areas for social distancing, an endless supply of sanitizer, and designated spectator areas to avoid large crowds in small areas. Parents are also required to perform home health checks and sign waivers agreeing to abide by the league’s guidelines.
“We are so excited to welcome our t-ball, coach pitch, and Little Fillies softball players back this season,” said Sannicandro. “We made some changes to our younger levels by reducing the roster sizes for each team in these programs. Added Sannicandro, “The goal here is to provide our coaches with the ability to safely teach the game to kids who are at an age where they might need a little more guidance following the guidelines. Also, we know this will significantly improve their skills development by reducing the player:coach ratio considerably from what it has been in the past.”
Registrations for the 2021 season came in at a fast pace from the time they opened in January. Despite the pandemic, the league far exceeded its target goal of signups for the 2021 season. Most age groups in the recreational league will field four to five teams. The T-ball level will have seven teams this year. There has been a great turn out for tryouts for travel teams as well. The league will attempt to field its first ever 7U travel team this year.
The 8U-15U teams will represent the league in Cal Ripken & Babe Ruth District/State Tournament play later this summer. Registration inquiries still continue to come in on a daily basis. Most of the league’s age levels are full now, as they have hit the point of no return in establishing a game schedule, ordering uniforms, and preparing for the season. The league does all it can to accept late sign ups whenever there is space available.
Players have been practicing for close to two weeks already, and you can see the excitement building in the children’s faces. Games are set to begin next Saturday, April 10. On Monday April 5, the league will be announcing details of their Virtual Opening Day Celebration, which will take place on Facebook Live in the days leading up to Opening Day, to bring forth some of the traditional Opening Day festivities, but in a non-traditional way.
“As much as we want to host our traditional Opening Day Parade & Celebration, we just felt it was responsible to avoid such a large gathering, “stated Sannicandro. “With the increase in vaccinations and the state guidelines becoming more relaxed, we hope by the 2022 season we’ll be back to normal.” added Sannicandro. “This year we are going to do something a little different, which should be fun, while still carrying on some of the same Opening Day traditions and awards.”
The 21st Ward Junior League has been serving Roxborough, Manayunk, and Northwest Philadelphia since 1957. The league is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 non-profit organization and a chartered Babe Ruth & Cal Ripken League. For more information, visit www.leaguelineup.com/21stwardjl or Facebook.com/21stwardjl . The league is still seeking sponsors for the 2021 season. Contact 21stwardregistrar@gmail.com if your business is interested in being a league sponsor.