By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The 21ST Ward Veterans Association held a Memorial Day tribute to fallen soldiers at the Wissahickon War Memorial Park. The event, along side other small-scale services held at the Leverington Cemetery and the Hattal-Taylor VFW Post, gave community members an opportunity to come out in social-distancing fashion and pay their respects to those in the armed forces who had given their lives to ensure our freedom.
Unfortunately, to the dismay of many local residents, the granddaddy service that is held at Gorgas Park each year had to be shelved due to the government shutdown at the park due to coronavirus concerns.
Bruce Hoffman, President of the Veterans Association, took the bad news in stride, and focused his energies on hosting the available venues with dignity and pride. Thanks to 5th District Captain Malachi Jones, who gave his blessing for the event, the block on Rochelle Ave. where the park is located, was blocked off by police officers for the safety of the moderately sized group that attended.
Hoffman, with his usual patriotic flair, kicked off the ceremony with a brief speech that reinforced the notion that the people gathering at the park were exercising the exact freedoms that those who have fought and died for our country have come to stand for.
Two buglers, Michael Williams and Mike Blomberg, gave a stirring renditions. Williams soloed on “Call To Arms” while Blomberg played echo on “Taps.” The National Anthem showcased the singing talents of Kathy Bass Rafter and Ann Marie Meyers. The flag was lowered at half-mast by Lyda Doyle and Jerry Rafter in honor of the recent passing of honored Roxborough vet and Vietnam war hero, Dave Morris.
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Phil Moyer, who has been a dedicated caretaker of the Wissahickon War Memorial Park for over 40 years. Rev. Jack Kennedy, who is a Police Dept. Chaplain, provided an earnest Invocation, as well as a heartfelt Benediction to close.
The guest speaker was retired U.S. Army Colonel James Browne. Browne, who is also a Deacon at Holy Family, gave a fervent perspective on the cost of freedom that our armed forces have spent over the years defending our country. As he eloquently pointed out, “Freedom is not Free.”
Local historian Walt Stanish gave an historical overview of the Wissahickon War Memorial Park on Rochelle Ave. and its significance in keeping alive the memory of those from our community who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The memorial park has been at its present location for over 100 years.
Veterans Lyda Doyle and Patsy Gallagher had the honor of placing a wreath at the base of the memorial that constituted the climax of the tribute to our local heroes.
Members of the Henry Houston American Legion, that included Commander Bruce Driscoll, Ray Mattis, Mike Tomolonis, and Will Hartig, provided a riveting rifle salute that captivated the attendees followed by a touching presentation of “Taps.”
Singers Kathy Bass Rafter and Ann Marie Meyers, along with banjo player Greg Wright closed out the proceedings with a rousing rendition of “God Bless America.”