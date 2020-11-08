The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education presents the 2020 Henry Meigs Environmental Leadership Award, its highest honor, to Jerome Shabazz, the founder and Executive Director of the Overbrook Environmental Education Center (OEEC), a community-based center dedicated to preserving the built and natural environment. Among many activities, Overbrook has trained thousands of students in the Clean Water Act, Toxic Substances Control Act, and other topics that reduce human exposure to harmful substances at home and school.
The Henry Meigs Environmental Leadership Award recognizes outstanding environmental leadership in the Philadelphia region. The Schuylkill Center is holding a virtual award ceremony on November 19 at 7PM. After being presented the award, Shabazz will share his insights into engaging in local environmentalism, the pillars of which are “inclusion, equity, prosperity, trust, and justice.” Philadelphia’s climate resilience coordinator Saleem Chapman, landscape architect Tavis Dockwiller, and Jefferson University's Radika Bhaskar will join Jerome to discuss this new movement in a town meeting format that includes the public’s questions.
In addition, Sabirah Mahmoud, a 17-year-old high school senior and climate organizer at the Academy at Palumbo in Philadelphia, will be presented with the Henry Meigs Youth Environmental Leadership Award for her work leading climate strikes statewide. As a Bangladeshi-American, she discovered a personal connection to the climate crisis when she learned that low-lying Bangladesh is highly threatened from rising seas and storms. This inspired her to found Philly Climate Strike, now Youth Climate Action Team Philly, in 2019, soon becoming the Pennsylvania Chapter’s Executive Director. The Youth Meigs Award comes with a $1,000 college scholarship.
The Schuylkill Center’s Mike Weilbacher says, “we are thrilled to bestow this award on these two leaders, one who has worked for decades to improve the city’s environment, and the other a rising leader in whom we have high expectations.”
Past honorees include former governor Ed Rendell, Roxborough trail pioneer Kay Sykora, and environmental artist Stacy Levy. The award is named for Henry Meigs, one of the Center’s founders and its longest serving trustee. After his family donated a portion of the Center’s land to begin the nonprofit, Meigs served on the board from its 1965 inception until his death in 2005, a remarkable 40-year run that will never be equaled.
The Schuylkill Center, Philadelphia’s first environmental education center, is the largest such center in a major American city. Its 340 acres of fields and forests serve as a living laboratory to foster appreciation, deepen understanding, and encourage stewardship of the environment. The Schuylkill Center offers a wildlife rehabilitation clinic, an environmental art program, volunteer opportunities, and educational programs for all ages, including Nature Preschool.