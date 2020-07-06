On July 5, 2020 at 10:10 p.m., Abington Police responded to the area of Ferndale Avenue at Tremont Avenue for a reported disturbance.
Officers arrived and located a gunshot victim on the front porch of one of the homes. The 56-year-old victim was transported by ambulance to Abington Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Investigation revealed that four people traveled to a home in the 2100 block of Tremont Avenue in an attempt to settle an on-going dispute with one of the residents.
An altercation occurred in the street outside of the home, in which a female resident was pepper sprayed by one of the actors. When that female’s father came to her defense, 22-year-old Kenneth Slacker retrieved a handgun from his hip. Slacker fired one round from the firearm, striking the victim in his torso before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Slacker was located a short time later in Warminster Township and the loaded .22 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun was recovered.
Police charged Kenneth Slacker, of the 5100 block of Marlowe Street, Philadelphia, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms not to be carried without a license. He is currently in custody at the Abington Police Department and is awaiting arraignment.