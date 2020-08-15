By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The scene was a bit eerie, like something out of the Twilight Zone. Here it was midday and the parking lot at Valley Green was virtually empty. The explanation was rather simple though. The 5th District police were blocking the general public on weekends from accessing Wise’s Mill Road which leads to Forbidden Drive and the Wissahickon Creek.
This is just one of the outcomes of the push from local residents to help restore a semblance of order to the Wissahickon Valley. For years, and especially this summer, hordes of families have descended upon popular locations along the Wissahickon for picnicking, swimming and general frolicking. Many have come from as far away as New York, some dropped off by chartered coach buses. They’ve been toting in coolers, inflatable tubes, portable grills, and alcoholic beverages.
Aside from some park visitors clearly breaking the rules, established by the Phila. Parks and Recreation, the overwhelming problem has been the tonnage of debris, trash, leftover food, broken bottles and a host of other waste products that have neighborhood residents up in arms.
The group leading the crusade to get visitors to follow the established rules has been the Bring Back Our Park Rangers group, formed by individuals who grew up with the Wissahickon as their backyard, their main goal has been to get the city to hire more park rangers to help supervise the trails and creek activity and enforce the park’s rules that prohibit many of the behaviors that have become rampantly out of control.
The Phila. Parks and Recreation have a handful of rangers assigned to the Wissahickon Valley, but locals feel that it is not enough to combat the deluge of visitors that have been raining down upon the park.
It is to this end that Kim Benedetto, Nancy Shearer Crescenzo, and Sharon Schultz created the “Bring Back Our Park Rangers” initiative and envisioned leading the peaceful rally to drum up more widespread support towards this goal. They also created a Facebook Group and boast of a membership of over 300 strong and growing.
The rally started at the falls where participants received an initial temperature screening before joining fellow activists. Covid parameters were also rigidly adhered to during the event. Volunteers manned a petition table and passersby were encouraged to add their John Hancocks to the growing list of citizens concerned with the increasing deterioration of this prized natural habitat.
Nancy Shearer Crescenzo welcomed the attendees, some coming from as far away as Virginia. She extolled the group for not just sitting around and complaining about the problem, “but actually doing something about the destruction and devastation that is happening to the Wissahickon Valley.” She reiterated their support for the current Rangers, but added that we need to get them the extra manpower they need “to perform their essential duties and responsibilities and gain control of the park again.”
City Councilman Curtis Jones Jr. and his Chief of Staff Josh Cohen were also part of the faction pushing for more conscientious use of the park. He remarked that “We don’t wanna be the old man yelling at kids to get off his lawn.” He stressed that he wanted people to use the park but that it had to be done in a responsible manner.
The march from the falls to Devil’s Pool and back was enthusiastically shepherded by Kim Benedetto who repeatedly bellowed the chants “our park is in danger, we need more rangers” and “if you can carry it in, you can carry it out.” The marchers carrying placards with messages like “Clean Up After Yourself, This Park Belongs To Everyone” encountered an overwhelmingly empathetic of those who were out for weekend strolls along the route.
Following the event, many of the marchers stuck around to help with cleanup efforts. As well as the undertaking went down, Sharon Schultz summed up the state of affairs with “good progress has been made, however, there is more work to be done.”