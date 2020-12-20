By Sharon Schultz
Unfortunately due to the COVID situation, the Andorra Kids had to cancel their Fall Reunion and animal rescue fund raising endeavors. So, when COVID hit, they hit back by selling Andorra Kids logo masks, bandanas, and lanyards to raise revenue to support animal rescues that have been hit hard by circumstances relating to the virus.
Jim Mitchell, Sharon Shultz, and Lisa Collins drove the initiative through contactless pick-up and drop off. Items were also mailed to Andorra Kids who no longer live in the area.
The Andorra Kids are proud that three of the organizations that they support (Delco Dawgs, Aardvark Animal Rescue, and Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue) will be the recipients of over $900 to help animals in need. Extraordinary health conditions can run providers $2,500 and upwards, depending on the dog’s need when they are brought in.
The Andorra Kids are grateful to have the means to assist the rescues during these unprecedented times.
Masks and bandanas are still available for purchase and donations to help the rescues are always welcome by contacting Sharon Schultz or the Andorra Kids Facebook page.