By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Bisons won a 7-6 nailbiter against the Iron Pigs to take home the 2020 21st Ward Minor baseball crown. The Bisons escaped a last inning rally by the Iron Pigs to weave through the double elimination playoff field to earn the title.
The Bisons consisted of Kai Bolden, Colin Moran, Conner Dunn, Myles Keenan, Chase Bellon, Blaze Marcinek, Austyn Price, Chance Hochstuhl, Rocco McMahon, Larry Markey, and Lorenzo Politz.
They were coached by Joe Dunn, Jim Moran, Larry Markey, Christian Hochstuhl, and Eric McMahon.