By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The family of Joseph Boshetti, who died in action in World War II and whose remains were returned home in 2019, received a set of shadow boxes containing a commemorative American flag over the weekend. Marine PFC Boschetti was killed in the Pacific in 1943 and finally laid to rest at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery last November with a full military and police escort throughout his journey home.
Boschetti’s nephew, Joe Stranieri, was presented a trio of flag display cases at the Hattal-Taylor VFW Post 333 by a contingent of local veterans. That group included Hattal-Taylor Commander Hugh Sinnott, Sr. Vice-Commander Mike McFall, Jr. Vice-Commander George Barr, and Lyda Doyle who is the 1st Vice-Commander from the Henry Houston American Legion Post #3.
The Hattal-Taylor post, at Pechin and Lyceum, recently staged a Memorial Day ceremony that included 347 crosses laid out on their lawn to commemorate community veterans who sacrificed their lives for our country in foreign wars. During the Memorial Day event, the post also honored the recent passing of a Roxborough war hero and all-around great guy, Dave Morris.
The Hattal-Taylor VFW Post #333, which commissioned the shadow boxes, post boasts an impressive upstairs museum the includes war memorabilia dating back to the Civil War. It celebrated its 100 anniversary earlier this year.
According to Sr. Vice-Commader Mike McFall, “It was truly an honor for me, all the members of our Post, and to all 21st Ward veteran’s organizations, to assist the family with providing the most dignified and respectful funeral for this Marine hero. His family may have some peace now, knowing he’s finally home after 76 years.
McFall added,” The flag, cases and engraved name plates are a tribute to PFC Boschetti who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. They are an important reminder to the family that his sacrifice for our daily freedoms was not in vain and will not be forgotten.”
The three shadow boxes, each containing an American flag, were designated to be given to members of Boschetti’s family. Nephew Joe Stranieri immediately took one to his mother Mary, Boschetti’s sister, who according to her son, “was overjoyed. It was the icing on the cake” finally bringing a sense of emotional closure to a family journey decades in the making.
Stranieri went on Facetime to contact his Aunt Eleanor who was equally surprised and expressed her gratitude to Hattal-Taylor and all the other veterans organizations for going the extra mile over the past year on their behalf. Stranieri added, “the sisters and the whole family want to say thank you to everyone.”