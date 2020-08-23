By Jim Cawley
For the Review
The Brewers pounded the Twins 11-0 in the final of the 21st Ward Majors to capture the 2020 crown. Jake Rauscher was masterful on the hill in shutting down the Twins potent attack and added a two run homer to finish off the scoring. Luke Kletzel had a career highlight by rocketing a grand slam well over the fence in left field. The Brewers team consisted of Dom Tutino, David Morris, Danny Malloy, Luke Kletzel, Alex Mateo-Torres, Ryan Hemighaus, James Davin, Kingsley Snyder, Michael Iacovelli, and Sean Simonds. They were coached by Chuck Malloy, Joe Rauscher, and Jim Davin.