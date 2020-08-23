By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Bulldogs held off the Hurricanes 5-2 to capture the 2020 21st Ward Pee Wee Softball title.The Hurricanes loaded the bases in the final inning, but the Bulldogs were able to escape and celebrate their good karma. The Bulldogs are coached by Keith Samarco with assistance from Erin Samarco and Kim Wawrzynek. The players consisted of Skylar Wawrzynek, Emma Barronet, Ella Samarco, Grace Durkin, Ann Baker, Avery Cross, Grace Santese, Makenzie Mellwig, Gianna Kissling, Abigail Cassidy, and Malinia Trama.,