ELKINS PARK -- Cheltenham Township is offering four free programs celebrating Black History Month between February 13th and February 29th. Residents are encouraged to attend these programs to learn about Cheltenham’s heritage and historical significance in African American history.
Cheltenham Township’s heritage is rooted in Quaker beliefs of tolerance and equality. Camp William Penn was the first recruiting and largest training camp for black soldiers in the Untied States during the Civil War. La Mott Village was one of the first communities in the nation to welcome integrated living. Cheltenham’s Black History Month programs highlight the people and beliefs that helped create the tolerance and diversity that represent the community of Cheltenham Township.
Black History Month Programs:
“Meet the Montier Family of Cheltenham Township.” Curtis Arboretum, 1250 W. Church Road in Wyncote, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Reginald Pitts, a professor at the State University of New York will discuss the origins of the Montier family, which is descended from Richard Morrey and his servant Cremona. Morrey was the youngest child of Philadelphia merchant and first Mayor of Philadelphia, Humphrey Morrey. In 1746, Richard deeded Cremona 200 acres of land centering on the present intersectiof Limekiln Pike and Willow Grove Avenue in the Edgehill section of Glenside in Cheltenham Township. The land was for the use of her and their five children; their descendants held on to the property including establishing a burial ground.
Much of Pitt’s presentation will focus on notable descendants of the family. He will be joined by Montier descendant Anam Owili-Eger of Mount Airy who will talk about his ancestors and other members of the extended family. A Q&A session and meet and greet with the audience will follow the presentation. The family and ancestral home were featured in a 2018 WHYY TV documentary. Refreshments will be served after the presentation. The public is also invited to attend the regular meeting of the Cheltenham Township Historical Commission which begins at 6:30 p.m.
“The Ridley/Fox Shooting and Aftermath: An American Tragedy.” La Mott Community Center, 7420 Sycamore Avenue in La Mott, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.. Dr.Thomas Wieckowski, author, historian and educator will discuss this unfortunate incident at Camp William Penn that not only resulted in the death of a local resident, but altered the life of Private Ridley and affected the lives of the Fox family for generations. This presentation will review current research on the circumstances of the shooting and the devastating impact on Ridley and the extended Fox family of La Mott.
“Under the Bonnet.” La Mott Community Center, 7420 Sycamore Avenue in La Mott, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. This 40-minute play is sponsored by the La Mott Community Center and La Mott Library, and presented by Selli Pentimall Bookler from Beacon Theater Productions focusses on the life of Lucretia Mott, a Quaker, wife, mother, teacher, orator, friend, activist and symbol of strength and determination. Mott helped found the Philadelphia Female Anti-Slavery Society and co-wrote the Declaration of Sentiments for the first Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York, igniting the fight for women’s suffrage. Through conversations with her husband, James Mott, and with insights from fellow women's rights advocate, Frederick Douglass’ Under the Bonnet reveals the strength and tenacity of her character as well as the tender and compassionate woman under the bonnet.
African Americans and the Right to Vote will be presented by Victorian Vanities, and sponsored by the La Mott Community Center and La Mott Library on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the La Mott Community Center located at 7420 Sycamore Avenue in La Mott. The year 2020 marks the centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment and the culmination of the women’s suffrage movement. The year 2020 also marks the sesquicentennial of the Fifteenth Amendment (1870) and the right of black men to the ballot after the Civil War. This theme speaks to the ongoing struggle on the part of both black men and black women for the right to vote. This is a free event.