SOUTHAMPTON -- Four napping children were hurt, one of them critically, when a delivery vehicle drove 30 to 40 feet into a day-care center Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
The children were taken to Abington Hospital after the vehicle crashed into Children of America Educational Childcare in the 300 block of Knowles Avenue about 1:39 p.m., according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office. The driver of the vehicle, a woman whose name was not released, was taken to St. Mary Medical Center.
The black BMW “traveled significantly into the building, about 30 to 40 feet,” said First Assistant District Attorney Gregg D. Shore, who spoke at the scene with police and rescue personnel.
The vehicle drove into a room where 17 children ages three or four were napping, said Shore. About 80 total children were in the room at the time. All but the injured were reunited with their families after the incident, he said.
The cause of the crash was not known, said Shore, who added the driver in her 50s to 60s did not have children at the daycare. The driver was cooperative with authorities, said Shore. The DA’s Crash Investigation Team is working with Upper Southampton Township Police on the investigation.