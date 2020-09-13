AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Sep 13, 2020 Sep 13, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Cassidy Belz will be moving up to 4th grade at Greenwoods Charter this fall. Chris and Sabriya McWilliams, with Zeke and baby Rory, recently celebrated buying a new home. Jay Eisenlohr captured a visit from a stunning American icon. Roman grad Louis Fresta, with parents Lou and Mary, starts his freshman year at University of the Sciences. Sisters Liz, Eden,Faith, and Grace Siorek explore the rocks at Boulder Fields in Bucks County. Surf's Up for Steven and Drew Aldinger in Wildwood Crest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Wissahickon and Manyunk through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRepurposed industrial building in Telford becomes The Smoke Factory BBQPennridge area police briefs for week of September 13Montgomery County official warns of 'uptick' in coronavirus casesPennridge High School student tests positive for COVID-191 death, 347 coronavirus cases reported over past 7 days in Montgomery CountyFormer Harleysville woman indicted on fraud charges for 'GoFundMe' scamPlymouth police investigate shooting at Parc ApartmentsPrograms resuming at Pennypacker Mills: Arborist talk setSouderton schools superintendent: 'They love being back in school'Letter to editor: Student to adults: Live the truth that Black Lives Matter Images Videos Upcoming Events Sep 13 River Alive! Sun, Sep 13, 2020 Sep 14 River Alive! Mon, Sep 14, 2020 Sep 15 River Alive! Tue, Sep 15, 2020 Sep 16 River Alive! Wed, Sep 16, 2020 Sep 17 River Alive! Thu, Sep 17, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events