A flier promoting a Spring startup football league through the NFL Flag Program. Bobby Markey with parents Jess and Bob played his final basketball game for SCH Academy. Christine Arnold can't believe that her daughter Becca is a 19 yr. old now. IHM 8th grader Dylan Burns is excited to be headed to Archbishop Carroll this fall. IHM kindergarten students were treated to an appearance by the Cat in the Hat (aka teacher Lauren Kemm). Jalyl Dawkins gets the Big Brother Award for taking Jamar under his wing. JJ Morgan helped his Phila. Union Jr. Academy team to a tournament championship ibn the Europa Turf Cup. Julianna Rex dressed up as Alexander Hamilton as part of Read Across America lessons at Greenwoods Charter. Patty Moriarty had a girl's Florida getaway with daughters Jenna and Julia. Rachel Flanagan is proud to be sporting her new driver's license. Shop Rite owner Jeff Brown and Councilman Curtis Jones Jr. partnered up on a gun buy-back program. Sophia Colucci, with dad Nick, turned 11 recently and will soon be riding her own jet ski. The Rox. United soccer program will be offering Sunday morning skills instruction with trainers from the Phila. Union. FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Manyunk and Wissahickon through the prism of Facebook photos.