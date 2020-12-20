AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Dec 20, 2020 Dec 20, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 14 Christa and Brian Clark with kids Nolan, Keegan, and Brian Jr. are all set for the holiday season. HM 3rd grader Charlotte Straface got the thrill of being Principal For The Day. IHM 2nd grader Gianna Kissling drops her regards into the Letter To Santa box. IHM 4th grader Blaze Marcinek made his family proud by bringing home 1st Honors. IHM students Maura Kirsch (L), Jillian Lai, and Vivian Cantor got a taste of the season's first snowfall. Jackson Kane(L), Roman Evans, Rian Kane, Michael Iacovelli, and Ricky Evans got treated to a trip to the Christmas Village in Center City. Kristian Athill is ecstatic about the start of the Sixer's upcoming NBA season. Matt Matthias recently welcomed his adorable son Ronald into the world. Nick (L) and Justin Jut Pownall are proud of their handiwork in decorating the family tree. Recently deceased 5th District Officer Tab Ali will be sorely missed by our community. Rox. United Coach Mike Rex was enthralled to hold the Phila.Union's 1st place Supporters Shield during their recent toy drive. Santa (aka Chris Morris) listens to the wish lists of Miley and Matt Eckelmeyer at CJ & Ecks. SCH senior Kiley McTamney got in a campus visit to High Point University in North Carolina. The Renn family thoughtfully hosted a Christmas toy drop-off on Gates St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxbotough, East Falls, Manyunk and Wissahickon through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMontgomery County approves 2021 budget with property tax hikeFormer executives of Bucks County engineering firm accused in fraud schemeVolunteers monitor, track road salt pollution in Philadelphia-area streamsCam Reddish and family give back to NorristownHallahan supports rally to save school from closingMontgomery County issues 'Code Blue' cold weather warning in preparation for snowstormSouderton-Telford Rotary Christmas party goes on under Covid guidelinesMontgomery County Correctional Facility receives fourth accreditation for healthcare complianceCheltenham volunteer firefighter receives Act of Valor AwardMontgomery County hospitals receiving coronavirus vaccine this week Images Videos Upcoming Events Dec 20 River Alive! Sun, Dec 20, 2020 Dec 21 River Alive! Mon, Dec 21, 2020 Dec 22 River Alive! Tue, Dec 22, 2020 Dec 23 River Alive! Wed, Dec 23, 2020 Dec 24 River Alive! Thu, Dec 24, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events