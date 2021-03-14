AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Mar 14, 2021 Mar 14, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Clare McNally gives a boost of confidence to grand-daughter Molly prior to a Reign competition. Cute as can be Sean Cupchak recently turned 4 years old. Hannah Brotherton shares her 18th birthday celebration with parents Christina and Warren Whitehouse. IHM 4th graders Natalie Costa (L) and Aubrey Murphy show off the subtraction mastery. IHM 8th grader Liam Hack is excited to be commuting to Roman Catholic next fall. Jane Faracee was excited about the prospect of returning to in-person learning at the Cook-Wissahickon School. Laura Kuneck (L) and Bill Salvatore received Outstanding Service plaques from Holly Gioquindo for their dedicated support over the years for the IHM CYO sports program. Mia Varallo was geared up for her 1st day of in-person instruction at the Shawmont School. Nick (R) and Joe Mangano Jr. got a shout out from their parents on National Sons Day. Reese Ballingall, whose Walk With Reese will be held on May 15, was awarded Hero Of The Month from the Kids Wish Network. Santana Morgan looks simply divine as she dresses for Culture Day celebrating student heritage at Greenwoods Charter. The Konowal boys, Craig (L), Kyle, and Kevin, look dapper on National Sons Day. What better way for Frankie Filewicz to spend a Spring-like day than hitting the swings at Houston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY - FOR THE REVIEW- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Wissahickon and Manyunk as seen through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPolice: Woman shot in apparent attempted murder-suicide in RoslynD.A.: Serial burglar performed sex act in front of 102-year-old womanFuneral home operator talks about toll and now rays of hopeOpening of Willow Grove vaccination site hindered by limited supply of vaccineHarleysville Fire Company, Rann Pharmacy partner for Covid vaccine clinicMontgomery County OKs $9M contract to construct public safety warehouse, garage facilityMontgomery County elementary school educator reflects on teaching during coronavirus pandemicMontgomery County officials say race, ethnicity data important for vaccine rolloutLimerick clarifies discussions about future of game landsCollegeville restaurant remembers those in need during pandemic Images Videos Upcoming Events Mar 14 River Alive! Sun, Mar 14, 2021 Mar 15 River Alive! Mon, Mar 15, 2021 Mar 16 River Alive! Tue, Mar 16, 2021 Mar 17 River Alive! Wed, Mar 17, 2021 Mar 18 River Alive! Thu, Mar 18, 2021 Submit an Event See More Events Subscribe to Newsletters