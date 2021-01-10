AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Jan 10, 2021 Jan 10, 2021 Updated 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 91 years young, Lil Neri, recently celebrated another birthday milestone. 4-year=old Emma Janischek gets cuddly with baby sister Harley. The Sannicandro family and friends ventured to Cherry Hill totake on The Amazing Escape Room over the holidays. The McDowell cousins were COVID conscious during the holidayfamily gathering. Dee Jay Vernique Fields worked with protege DJ Jewelz during arecent trip to Orlando. Seven-month-old Adalynn Rae McGlade passed the holidays with flyingcolors and is excitedly gazing into the new year. IHM eighth-grader Patrick Buckley is head over heels after gettingan acceptance letter from St. Joe's Prep. Tommy Ballinger IV sits on a car hood eagerly watching a caravanof vehicles wishing him well on his 4th birthday. Hallahan grads Julia (L) and Joan Kuneck display a yard placardshowing their support for the drive to save their Alma Mater fromclosing. IHM and Penn Charter grad Celena Militello has continued on theroad to success by making the Dean's List last semester at AlverniaUniversity. Elias Ludwig, IHM Pre-K student, poses with proud dad Eliasafter earning Student of the Month for December. SPN's Gina Sannicandro welcomed her Kindergarten cuties back toschool with a New Year's liftoff celebration. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxoborough, Manyunk, East Falls and Wissahickon through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesArkoosh, Gale spar as comments reopen old wounds in Montgomery CountyNorristown teen accused in fatal shooting of borough womanSouderton names Brian Newhall as new police chiefMontgomery County OKs $15 minimum wage for county employeesPeter Becker Community skilled nursing residents, staff get COVID-19 vaccinationSouderton Police Chief James P. Leary retiresOne-stop help is available for those facing homelessnessCheltenham's Ogontz Fire Company 'decertified' by local commissionersLimekiln Pike to close for bridge work in Cheltenham, AbingtonPlans for new public works building in Souderton boosted by state grant Images Videos Upcoming Events Jan 10 River Alive! Sun, Jan 10, 2021 Jan 11 River Alive! Mon, Jan 11, 2021 Jan 12 River Alive! Tue, Jan 12, 2021 Jan 13 River Alive! Wed, Jan 13, 2021 Jan 14 River Alive! Thu, Jan 14, 2021 Submit an Event See More Events