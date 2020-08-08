AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Aug 8, 2020 Aug 8, 2020 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Audrey Kovach gets in some socially distanced play time by the ocean. Brian Conroy helps daughter Abrielle usher in her 9th birthday. Francis, Jack, Jack Jr. and Mike Durkin recently took a road trip to the Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio Frank LeGrady and son Ryan recently enjoyed some bonding at the Grand Canyon. Heavy rains from Isaias caused the banks of the Wissahickon to overflow. Kai Bolden spent a moment with former Phillie Domonic Brown at a baseball camp. Newborn Ryann Stoffere, daughter of Chris and Brittany, is all set for the beach. Sabriya McWilliams with daughter Rory who is closing in on the 3-month milestone. Sara Bear Meyers, Anne Marie Meyers, and Jessica Stack honor the passing of beloved community icon Denny Meyers. Staff at the Northern Children's Services put their focus on mental health awareness. The Hoban sisters, Maryelle, Eileen, Katie, and Terri dazzle on the beach in Sea Isle. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Wissahickon and Manyunk through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPerson 'swept into Schuylkill River' in Montgomery County amid Tropical Storm IsaiasMontgomery County officials issue disaster declaration in wake of IsaiasLansdale man faces trial on abuse of corpse chargeAccused Norristown killer wants statements tossed from trialHatboro-Horsham educators prepare for fallMontgomery County reports 2 coronavirus deaths over 7-day periodPolice seek missing Towamencin childFill A Bagel has reopened to ‘fill’ customers’ heartsCommunity raises nearly $30K for family of Eliza TalalAccused Lower Moreland killer had previous court case with victim Images Videos Upcoming Events Aug 8 River Alive! Sat, Aug 8, 2020 Aug 9 River Alive! Sun, Aug 9, 2020 Aug 10 Summer Science Academy: Summer Explorers (Gr. K-1) Mon, Aug 10, 2020 Aug 10 Summer Science Academy: Summer Explorers (Gr. 2-3) Mon, Aug 10, 2020 Aug 10 River Alive! Mon, Aug 10, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events