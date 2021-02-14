AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Feb 14, 2021 Feb 14, 2021 Updated 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 15 Accomplished photographer Ben Murphy recently captured this gorgeous shot of a Red Tail Hawk. Alana Ripka helps out in the kitchen making chocolate covered strawberries. Alicia Mole recently held her virtual instruction outdoors at the Kearney School to make a point about the School District's plans to reopen. Angelique DiNardi couldn't be prouder of her son Jack Adams earning a Student of the Month award. CeCe Antinucci looks positively adorable in this precious shot by grandma Donna Persico. Claire and Ralph Morgan did their parts to help battle the spread of Covid-19. Emily Burke channels her artistic talents into sculpting a snow likeness of her late dog Katie. IHM teachers have been in class with students since Day One of the school year. Katie Werner got a surprise bouquet of flowers from her 2nd grade darlings on Teacher Appreciation Day. Keegan Clark got the royal treatment for his 5th birthday festivities. Kim and Jack Kelly could only be with son John in spirit for a recent basketball game at Juniata. Liz Mulson, Maddie Belz, Brianna Kimbrell, and Sara Schrader are ecstatic after taking part in a Hallahan Day tradition. Marissa Pownall does some snow bonding with Poppy, her new Mini Australian Sheepdog. Nathan Meyers was the proud recipient of an MVP trophy from his Mercy Tech soccer team. Paul Kern was expecting a hefty payout from the Tooth Fairy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Manyunk and Wissahickon through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorth Wales man faces trial, accused of fatal DUI crash in Collegeville2 Montgomery County men held for trial for alleged roles in overdose deathPennridge area police briefs for week of Feb. 14Woman facing trial for alleged role in Lower Merion man's fatal overdoseMan charged in Perkasie home invasionMontgomery County extends 'Code Blue' warning to Feb. 10Montgomery County updates vaccine appointment system to thwart 'unethical' sharing of linksNew Souderton Police Chief Brian Newhall getting to know people; stresses training, meeting standardsMovie classics coming to parking lot theaters at Exton Square MallMontgomery County authorizes $24M for rental, utility assistances amid coronavirus pandemic Images Videos Upcoming Events Feb 14 River Alive! Sun, Feb 14, 2021 Feb 15 River Alive! Mon, Feb 15, 2021 Feb 16 River Alive! Tue, Feb 16, 2021 Feb 17 River Alive! Wed, Feb 17, 2021 Feb 18 River Alive! Thu, Feb 18, 2021 Submit an Event See More Events Subscribe to Newsletters