AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Dec 27, 2020 Dec 27, 2020 Updated 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 1-year-old Danny McGinn, with dad Dan, gets his first taste of snowflakes. Alex, George, and Luke Kletzel stand proudly with their well-crafted snowman. Dan Renn dropped off 250 toys to the Salvation Army's officers Derek and Betty Ellen Barrett. Grace Painter, Erin Marquess, and Sophia McCullough sing holiday cheer at an IHM Christmas Eve Mass. IHM 8th grader Nick D'Alicandro is on Cloud Nine after getting an acceptance letter from Archbishop Carroll. Jack and Caroline Rainford traveled all the way to Maryland to pay a holiday visit to their grandma, Julia Brown. Keith, Keith Jr., Erin, and Ella Samarco look like a Hollywood movie family as they usher in Christmas. Luke (L), Kenley, and Rory Kebler are geared up as they await Santa's arrival. Marty Pownall, with wife Carolyn and daughters Gianna and Marissa, recently retired after 32 years of dedicated service to the Post Office. Rox. United coach Jeff Mitchell is tickled pink posing with the Phila.Union's Supporters Shield at Subaru Park. Sabrina Canotor really is a Snow Queen as she sits on her white throne. Stacie Zemczak gets in some snow bonding time with sons Luke (L) and Zack Brighters. Tower Health frontline worker MaryAnne Monaghan gets aboard on the first round of Covid vaccine shots. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Manyunk and Wisssahickon through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMontgomery County grants another extension of disaster declaration amid coronavirus pandemicConshohocken man faces trial on child porn charges$4M in state grants to fund three local projectsMontgomery County records 27 more coronavirus deaths over 7-day periodMontgomery County approves $7M in year-end contractsGet cooking: CMS accepting recipes for cookbook fundraiserHarleysville Amazon center donates to Manna on Main StreetLocal sports community mourns loss of Barry SankeyPennridge area police briefs for week of Dec. 27Abington, West Chester grad Penecale chases pro dream to Israel Images Videos Upcoming Events Dec 27 River Alive! Sun, Dec 27, 2020 Dec 28 River Alive! Mon, Dec 28, 2020 Dec 29 River Alive! Tue, Dec 29, 2020 Dec 30 River Alive! Wed, Dec 30, 2020 Dec 31 River Alive! Thu, Dec 31, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events