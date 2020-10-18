AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Oct 18, 2020 Oct 18, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Alicia Mole is delighted to have taken advantage of early voting opportunities. Celena Militello paid a surprise birthday visit from Alvernia University to her grandmom Eileen McDowell. Covid warriors Angela Keisler (L), Barbara Lynn Strain, and Anna Thomas work on the 'front lines at Chestnut Hill Hospital. Emma Jacobs displayed her artistic talents on two windowsill pumpkins. Eric and Christy McMahon help daughter Gracie celebrate senior day at Philmont Christian Academy. Fall Colors swoop in on the water basin at the Upper Roxborough Reservoir. Gina and Brian Sannicandro join daughter Julianna on her First Communion at St. Philip Neri. Jamie and Dan Renn are still on the Honeymoon Phase after 9 years of marriage. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Manyunk, and Wissahickon through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPA American Water issues boil-water advisory for Norristown and surrounding areasHatboro-Horsham senior writes state Rep. Tom Murt’s farewell speechMontgomery County records 1 death, 334 new coronavirus cases over 7-day periodFres-co signs on as first tenant in Pennridge Airport Business ParkTrump vs. Biden: Hatboro bakery sells cookies ahead of 2020 general electionNorth Wales councilman draws on past to call for calmPennridge area police briefs for week of Oct. 18Pennsburg man draws prison for embezzling $2.8M from employerEastern Center for Arts and Technology names Student of MonthComing soon: Broad Theater reopening in Souderton Images Videos Upcoming Events Oct 18 River Alive! Sun, Oct 18, 2020 Oct 19 River Alive! Mon, Oct 19, 2020 Oct 20 River Alive! Tue, Oct 20, 2020 Oct 21 River Alive! Wed, Oct 21, 2020 Oct 22 River Alive! Thu, Oct 22, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events