Community Life Community Life Mar 21, 2021 Mar 21, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago

Bernie Strain is delighted to be cuddling with granddaughter Ava once again. Carson Renn netted 4 goals in a recent Rox. United U-8 indoor victory. Chris Morris gets to spend some St. Patty's bonding time with nephew Dean Loughery. Craig Konowal and his lovely bride Kristin cherish a moment at their recent wedding reception. Destin Baumgart recently passed the 2 month milestone in her life's journey. Faith Scally extends well wishes to her cousin Craig Konowal following his recent wedding. Halahan students Maddie Belz (R) and Sara Schrader are tickled to have been inducted into the National Honor Society. IHM 2nd graders Sophia Woltman, LJ Berns, and Rocco Remolde don some Irish flair for St. Pat's Day. Izzy Taylor scored her first goals of many more to come in her soccer career. Jayson Yoder who recently turned 15 would make any parent proud. Nick and Melissa Colucci are still in their Honeymoon phase after their 1st year of wedded bliss. Nolan, Brian, and Keegan Clark welcome baby brother Declan into the fold. The Hallahan March to the Arch to save their school is back on. The Rox Rebels U-12 team will be hitting the road to Myrtle Beach later this season. There will be an unprecedented spring football season for the Roxborough Indians.

FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY

A look at life in Roxborough, Manyunk, East Falls and Wissahickon through the prism of Facebook photos.